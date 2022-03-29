Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warming temperatures & First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but a stray shower will be possible today. Even with clouds, a gusty south wind will help temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Some areas may even hit 80 degrees this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 60s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: South at 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for severe thunderstorms. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect from 7 am to 7 pm with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but thunderstorms will arrive with a strong cold front in the afternoon. Storms will continue into the early evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and a weak tornado. This front will bring highs back down to the 60s on Thursday. Thankfully, there will be more sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15, police say
Action News 5 Sports Director announces his retirement with his family present.
Sports Director Jarvis Greer retiring from Action News 5 after 43 years
Fred Smith
FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
Memphis Police Department
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

The SPC has placed portions of North Mississippi under a 4 out of 5.
First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday
Monday evening weather update
Tracking a mid-week cold front and the threat of strong to severe storms
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 28, 2022
Warmer today for most but in the 70s on Tuesday
Warmer today & dry for now with strong storms likely Wednesday