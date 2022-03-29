Warming temperatures & First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but a stray shower will be possible today. Even with clouds, a gusty south wind will help temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Some areas may even hit 80 degrees this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 60s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: South at 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for severe thunderstorms. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect from 7 am to 7 pm with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but thunderstorms will arrive with a strong cold front in the afternoon. Storms will continue into the early evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and a weak tornado. This front will bring highs back down to the 60s on Thursday. Thankfully, there will be more sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

