VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi

(White House / Lawrence Jackson)
By Josh Carter
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Magnolia State.

According to a press release Tuesday, Harris will travel to Greenville on Friday, April 1, to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s “historic investments in small businesses and communities.”

Her visit comes nearly a year after First Lady Jill Biden visited Jackson in order to promote the coronavirus vaccine.

Vice President Harris’ Mississippi visit was announced the same day President Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which makes lynching a federal hate crime.

Till, a Black teenager, was murdered in Mississippi in the summer of 1955. Two men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were accused of the killing, but acquitted by an all-white-male jury.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

