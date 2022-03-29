TSA discovers firearms at all major Tennessee airports last week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a matter of seven days, Transportation Security Administration discovered eight firearms at security checkpoints in all major Tennessee airports.

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

3/24/2022; loaded Glock 9mm

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

3/20/2022; loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber

3/22/2022; loaded Springfield .45 caliber

3/22/2022; loaded Glock 9mm

3/25/2022; loaded Glock 9mm

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

3/20/2022; loaded Smith & Wesson .357 caliber

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

3/24/2022; loaded SCCY Industries 9mm

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

3/22/2022; unloaded Glock 9mm

TSA says firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage and local law enforcement removed each passenger and firearm from the checkpoint area.

Firearms are only permitted in checked baggage as long as it is declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case and is unloaded.

So far this year, TSA has detected 64 firearms in Tennessee airports. A total of 238 were detected in 2021.

TSA says in addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement.

