Transportation Dept. recommends $46M for proposed bus rapid transit route in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is recommending $46 million in funding to create a bus rapid transit route in Memphis.

The Memphis Innovation Corridor Project would create an eight-mile BRT route connecting downtown to the University of Memphis, providing convenient and reliable access to jobs, education, health services and civic centers.

Congressman Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, applauded the recommendation. Cohen is a senior member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“This transit funding will transform the way Memphians get to work,” Cohen said in an emailed statement. “It will provide riders convenient and reliable access while also reducing congestion and improving travel time. It is an important investment in our community, and I’m proud to have supported and pushed for this critical funding.”

The project would also include a mile of exclusive bus lanes, off-vehicle fare collection, transit signal priority and streetscape and pedestrian improvements.

This recommendation is part of the Biden-Harris budget that includes $4.45 billion to advance seven new rail and BRT projects along with continued funding for eight projects with existing construction grants in Fiscal Year 2023.

Mayor Jim Strickland says it’s exciting news for Memphis.

“I couldn’t be happier to have gotten this news,” said Strickland. “This is a project we have been working towards for a long time that will link downtown, the Memphis Medical District, and the University of Memphis and provide convenient and reliable access to jobs, education, and health services. Thanks to the Biden Administration, Congressman Cohen, and their teams for all their hard work to help us receive this meaningful funding.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.