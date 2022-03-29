Strong storms tomorrow making Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing strong to severe storms to the entire Action News 5 coverage area tomorrow afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MODERATE RISK for severe storms over much of the Mid-South including Memphis and Shelby County.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 15 to 30 MPH and gusting, and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.