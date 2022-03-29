Advertise with Us
Shelby County Commissioners debate planning transparency of future juvenile justice building

By Kelli Cook
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A resolution passed approving fast-tracked funding for the soon-to-be-completed Youth Justice and Education Center in Shelby County, but some county commissioners expressed frustration about the transparency surrounding the future facility.

“Basically the facility that we have here were all structured for just incarceration. It was not structured for education. It was not structured to give them guidance,” said Commissioner Eddie Jones who requested Monday’s specially called meeting.

There have been years of discussion about what to do with the old Juvenile Court building on Adams in downtown Memphis. Initial plans to renovate the building were scratched.

Instead, the county purchased the old CoreCivic Prison on Getwell Road and hired a design team to create a facility that could do more than just house offenders.

The plan is to add classrooms and meeting rooms for things like therapy and conflict resolution training.

The new building would also add additional beds, increasing the number to 146 beds.

Rebecca Davis with the Countywide Juvenile Justice Consortium agrees that a new building is needed, but doesn’t think the county needs a larger facility.

She was also confused as to why the very group that was created to oversee youth offenders was left out of the planning.

“I’m surprised. I had no idea that the design was this far along. We would have loved to be a part of ground floor designs. We have several experts in our group that have research in evidence based practices on what works best in detention facilities,” said Davis.

Davis also was frustrated that impacted youth were not included in the decision-making process.

Some commissioners also felt left out of the financial planning. County leaders said new federal guidelines for what should be included in the new Youth Justice and Education Center added significantly to the price.

The current cost of materials has also skyrocketed and without fast-tracked funds it could climb higher. So a building that initially cost about $15 million to update now costs an additional $10 million.

The total cost for the new facility is about $31 million. There were several empty seats at the specially-called meeting Monday, only 8 of 13 commissioners were present.

“I know some of my colleagues could not be here, but I want to say to them and we’re not trying to circumvent any process that we have. I know what the impact would have been to the citizens if we would have delayed,” said Jones.

The resolution approving funding passed 8 to 0.

The new Juvenile justice center should be complete by March 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

