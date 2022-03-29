Sen. London Lamar passes doula certification bill through Senate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just three weeks after Tennessee State Senator London Lamar was sworn into her new seat she has passed her first bill through the Tennessee Senate.

Senate Bill 2150 directs state health leaders to study doula certification programs and make policy recommendations to the General Assembly.

A doula helps provide guidance and support to pregnant women.

Lamar believes the legislation is needed to address Tennessee infant and maternal mortality rates and could improve access to doula services.

“When we work together, we can be creative in finding resources to help mothers, and especially mothers in vulnerable communities, to protect themselves and their babies,” said Lamar. “I hope my story and the stories of others who have lost loved ones during a pregnancy will bring us all together to keep pushing for better pregnancy care.”

The House companion bill is up for a vote in the Health Committee this week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.