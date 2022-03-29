Pujols to end MLB career where it began
ST. LOUIS (WMC) - In Major League Baseball news, the St. Louis Cardinals announce Albert Pujols is rejoining the team.
Pujols and the Cardinals reaching agreement on a one-year deal for 2022.
The 42-year-old first baseman was drafted by the Cards in 1999 and spent time here in Memphis helping the Redbirds win the Triple A Pacific Coast League Title.
He went on to become one of the most decorated Cardinals of all time.
The Cards open their season April 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
