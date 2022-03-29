Orpheum deed officially signed over to nonprofit after being sold for $1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Orpheum is once again in private ownership after the Orpheum Theatre Group officially signed the deed Monday.

Last December, the City of Memphis sold it back to the nonprofit for a grand total of $1. Prior to ownership the building had been leased for decades.

Brett Batterson, the president and CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group, says the almost 100-year-old building was saved back in the late ‘70s. The building needed a lot of repairs at the time and was saved by the Memphis Development Foundation, known as the Orpheum Theatre Group as of 2016.

“The state of Tennessee had a grant program for municipally owned historic buildings…if the Orpheum was owned by the city, they would qualify so that was the reason for the initial transfer from the Memphis Development Foundation to the city,” he said.

Batterson says this latest transfer of ownership will help with their fundraising opportunities.

“It’s easier to raise money for a building you own than a building you lease and in a 1928 building, there’s always maintenance or repairs that need to be done.”

The Orpheum will continue to need ongoing repairs and maintenance as the organization preserves part of the theater’s history for generations to come.

“We want to leave it better than we found it. We want to leave it in better financial shape than we found it and we want to make sure that it’s set to prosper for the next 100 years.”

Batterson went on to share his gratitude to city leaders. He says this transfer showed a great understanding of the needs of Memphis’ nonprofit community.

Looking ahead to the near future, the 100th anniversary of the Orpheum is in 2028 and Batterson said they’re already starting the planning for that celebration

With places like the Brooks Museum coming downtown, Batterson says it creates a cultural corridor in addition to other sites to visit in the area.

“I think there’s a natural cultural coalition that we can explore here, and I want to see that come to fruition,” he said, “I think that much of what we will do in the future is try to help other nonprofit arts organizations prosper. I do believe that a rising tide raises all boats and we want to be helpful and actually leave that, that rise of culture in Memphis.”

