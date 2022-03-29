Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New curfew implemented for e-scooters in downtown Memphis this weekend

Seated scooters in Memphis
Seated scooters in Memphis(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shared e-scooters are getting a new curfew in downtown Memphis this weekend.

The city says downtown stakeholders are requesting the new curfew be implemented Friday.

A geofenced no-ride zone for the core of downtown will be effective from 10 a.m to 5 a.m. Friday nights through Sunday nights.

The restriction will switch over automatically, cutting off the motor of the scooters until the rider turns around. Riders will also be restricted from starting rides in the geofenced area during the curfew hours.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 pistol, police say
Action News 5 Sports Director announces his retirement with his family present.
Sports Director Jarvis Greer retiring from Action News 5 after 43 years
Fred Smith
FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
Memphis Police Department
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

(Source: Action News 5)
MPD Prom Closet accepting donations
Inaugural Showing Love for Our Youth Festival kicks off in South Memphis
Inaugural Showing Love for Our Youth Festival kicks off in South Memphis
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 stage map released
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis receives 7.5M donation
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis receives 7.5M donation