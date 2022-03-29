New curfew implemented for e-scooters in downtown Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shared e-scooters are getting a new curfew in downtown Memphis this weekend.

The city says downtown stakeholders are requesting the new curfew be implemented Friday.

A geofenced no-ride zone for the core of downtown will be effective from 10 a.m to 5 a.m. Friday nights through Sunday nights.

The restriction will switch over automatically, cutting off the motor of the scooters until the rider turns around. Riders will also be restricted from starting rides in the geofenced area during the curfew hours.

