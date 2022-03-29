Millington police officer arrested in Fayette County on assault charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington police officer is behind bars in Fayette County for multiple charges including aggravated assault.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Douglas Edward Haley was arrested Tuesday on three counts of aggravated assault, public intoxication, possession of a weapon while intoxicated and resist stop halt frisk.

Few details about the allegations have been released, but the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Haley was indicted prior to his arrest.

Millington Police confirm Haley has been a police officer for 3.5 years. According to the department, Haley’s charges are related to an incident that occurred in Fayette County while he was off duty and unrelated to his duties with the Millington Police Department.

Haley is suspended without pay as a result of the charges, and an internal investigation will determine if any additional disciplinary action is warranted.

