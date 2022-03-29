High wind and storms on the way Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with a gusty south wind this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: South at 15-25 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 7 am to 7 pm with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but thunderstorms will arrive with a strong cold front in the afternoon between noon and 6 PM. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds or a tornado.

LATE WEEK: This front will bring highs back down to the 60s on Thursday. Thankfully, there will be more sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

