High wind and storms on the way Wednesday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with a gusty south wind this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: South at 15-25 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 7 am to 7 pm with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but thunderstorms will arrive with a strong cold front in the afternoon between noon and 6 PM. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds or a tornado.

LATE WEEK: This front will bring highs back down to the 60s on Thursday. Thankfully, there will be more sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

