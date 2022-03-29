Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies blast Warriors, move step closer to Southwest Division title

(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night’s Memphis Grizzlies NBA game against the Golden State Warriors could have had much more drama going into it, or none at all.

The schedule-makers had no idea the Griz and Warriors would battle for the second seed in the Western Conference.

It’s turned out to not be much of a battle at all.

The Grizzlies have a four-game lead on the Warriors with seven left to play -- a pretty good cushion considering the way the Griz are playing.

Golden State could’ve put a dent in that with a win Monday night, but they fell short by almost 30 points.

The first quarter was a horror show with both teams shooting less than 30%.

Griz took a 20-16 lead heading into the second quarter, and that’s when they caught fire putting up a whopping 42 points in the period -- a franchise record -- and leaving the Warriors in the dust.

Dillon Brooks used depth and power to score 21 points.

DeAnthony Melton continued with 5 of 9 downtown.

Desmond Bane led the Griz with 22 points -- again a problem from beyond the arc with five triples.

Griz led by 38 at one point and went on to win 123-95.

The Grizzlies are now at 53-23 on the season, 30 games over .500 and clinching at least a share of the Southwest Division title for the first time in franchise history.

Next up, at San Antonio Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

