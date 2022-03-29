Governor’s office unveils plan to fund new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee’s budget amendment that includes a $500 million bond authorization for a new downtown Nashville football stadium was submitted to a Senate committee on Tuesday morning.

The governor’s budget proposes the bonds toward completion of a new covered stadium to replace Nissan Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans and the Metropolitan Nashville Government had been working on a plan to renovate Nissan Stadium. However, the price of the renovation increased to the point that it may be more cost-effective to build a new stadium.

According to the presentation, the investment is not just in the Titans, but national, international and year-round revenue opportunities for Tennessee. The state would fully fund the debt service to show the commitment to creditors. Municipal and private sources will make up a majority of the funding.

State officials said the $500 million in bonds was a number it came up with, not a requested amount from the Titans, the primary tenant of the stadium. The number was based on the cost of recently built stadiums and the proposed stadium announced on Monday for the Buffalo Bills.

Tennessee Titans President Burke Nihill told the Nashville Sports Authority the National Football League is beginning to put pressure on the team for the need of a new stadium.

Nihill also said the team did not plan for Nashville taxpayers to pay for the stadium.

“We are committed to maintaining the priorities from a financing architecture – we do not want the taxpayer today or any day to have any obligation to be funding the NFL facility in town,” Nihill told the Sports Authority.

Nihill said cost estimates in January were breathtakingly high, almost double what was expected.

Mayor John Cooper said earlier this month the city is not in the stadium business.

“We’re not in the stadium business, you know, we’re in the educating kids business, we’re in a safer street and road business,” Cooper said two weeks ago. “The Titans have been a very good partner for Nashville and it’s fun to have them, but fundamentally, the city is not in the entertainment or stadium business itself.”

The Mayor’s Office released a statement on Tuesday after the governor’s budget presentation.

“We appreciate and welcome the Governor’s willingness to make this potential investment in Nashville. For the last twenty years we’ve loved hosting the Tennessee Titans under the original lease, and that first lease now obligates us to provide and maintain a first-class stadium. Mayor Cooper is committed to two goals: keeping the Titans in Nashville for generations to come, and doing that in a way that does not divert tax dollars from education, affordable housing, infrastructure, or other general fund obligations. We are continuing to study stadium options that allow us to do both.”

Cooper was instrumental in gaining an agreement with Nashville SC calling for the soccer team to fully fund construction of GEODIS Park, which opens for its first game next month.

The Beacon Center of Tennessee, a non-profit free-market think tank based in Nashville, is opposed to the state issuing bonds for the new stadium.

“The recent news that Governor Lee is seeking to allot up to $500 million in taxpayer-backed bonds to build a new Titans stadium is extremely disappointing. As we have long said, it is not the job of either state or local governments to help fund the pet projects of millionaires and billionaires. The government should never force hard-working Tennesseans from across the state, or even Nashvillians, to back funding for a stadium that many of them will never even visit. While we love football and love the Titans, we should be following examples like the Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles, which relied on no upfront tax dollars for the construction of their state-of-the-art stadium. It worked there, and it can work here, too.”

