Foo Fighters cancel upcoming tour dates after drummer’s death

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)(Al Wagner | Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Foo Fighters announced Tuesday the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band was slated to headline Beale Street Music Festival April 29 through May 1.

Hawkins, 50, died Friday while on tour with Foo Fighters in South America. Their Friday night performance at a Bogota, Colombia music festival was canceled.

The announcement on the rest of their tour dates came Tuesday on Twitter.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

BSMF organizers retweeted the band’s statement and added, “Our hearts go out to Taylor’s family and the Foo Fighters as they go through this difficult time. We support their decision and wish them the best as they grieve and heal from this tragic loss.

