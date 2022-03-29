Advertise with Us
First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday

Looking ahead to Wednesday, March 30, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

A strong cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday, bringing a threat for severe storms.

TIMING: Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but thunderstorms will arrive with a strong cold front in the afternoon. Storms will continue into the early evening.

WHERE: All of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas sit in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather.

Most of north Mississippi sits in a Moderate Risk (Level 4/5).

The SPC has placed portions of North Mississippi under a 4 out of 5.
The SPC has placed portions of North Mississippi under a 4 out of 5.(wmc)

IMPACTS: Damaging winds will be the main threat. Some of the strongest thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 70 mph.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including quick spin up tornadoes.

Heavy rain resulting in localized flash flooding is also likely. As always do not drive through flooded roadways.

Severe Risk: 4/5 for Wednesday
Severe Risk: 4/5 for Wednesday(WMC)

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM Wednesday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Wind Advisory in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM Wednesday
Wind Advisory in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM Wednesday(WMC)

Have multiple ways to receive warnings!

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

