Driver indicted in crash that killed Shelby County medical examiner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of driving while intoxicated and ultimately killing a Shelby County medical examiner was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 41-year-old Courtney Kincaid is indicted on multiple counts of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after crashing into Shelby County Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Chancellor on September 10, 2021.

According to investigators Kincaid was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer with lawn equipment on Sam Cooper Boulevard near Mendenhall when he lost control, crossed the median, went airborne and landed on top of Chancellor’s SUV.

She died in the hospital.

The DA’s office says investigators found Kincaid’s blood alcohol content was .267.

He is being held in Shelby County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

