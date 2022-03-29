Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Driver indicted in crash that killed Shelby County medical examiner

Driver indicted: Courtney T. Kincaid
Driver indicted: Courtney T. Kincaid(SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of driving while intoxicated and ultimately killing a Shelby County medical examiner was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 41-year-old Courtney Kincaid is indicted on multiple counts of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after crashing into Shelby County Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Chancellor on September 10, 2021.

According to investigators Kincaid was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer with lawn equipment on Sam Cooper Boulevard near Mendenhall when he lost control, crossed the median, went airborne and landed on top of Chancellor’s SUV.

She died in the hospital.

The DA’s office says investigators found Kincaid’s blood alcohol content was .267.

He is being held in Shelby County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 pistol, police say
Action News 5 Sports Director announces his retirement with his family present.
Sports Director Jarvis Greer retiring from Action News 5 after 43 years
Fred Smith
FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO
Southaven Police
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch
Memphis Police Department
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

Seated scooters in Memphis
New curfew implemented for e-scooters in downtown Memphis this weekend
Nearly 70 years after Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Mississippi Delta, President Joe...
President Joe Biden to sign anti-lynching bill named after Emmett Till
Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday
BP gas station shooting on North Watkins
Woman killed in Frayser gas station shooting