Couple charged in armed robbery, kidnapping of FedEx driver

Deangelo Smith and Tiana Sandifer
Deangelo Smith and Tiana Sandifer(SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made two arrests Monday in the robbery and kidnapping of a FedEx driver back in November 2021.

An affidavit detailing the events of the incident says the victim delivered a package to 26-year-old Deangelo Smith on Nov. 9 at Selfridge Cove and returned to his truck. He then made a delivery at Eggleston Road.

When he returned to his truck he recognized Smith as the man from the previous delivery on Selfridge. The affidavit says Smith was sitting inside the FedEx truck with a gun.

The victim allegedly told police Smith demanded him to get in the truck and follow a silver SUV to the area of Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road where the SUV was already parked.

According to the affidavit, the victim was forced to open the back of the truck allowing Smith to take several packages and load them into the SUV.

The SUV then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was able to identify Smith from a photo lineup on Nov. 11.

On Monday, investigators attempted to locate Smith for a warrant but were met by Tiana Sandifer, 26.

The affidavit says Sandifer denied knowing Smith and allowed them to check her residence. They later asked if he was hiding in the attic, to which she replied “No.”

Smith was found in the attic and taken into custody admitting to knowing Sandifer.

Investigators say the two were found to be in an exclusive relationship.

Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Sandifer is charged with accessory after the fact.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

