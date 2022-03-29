Advertise with Us
$25,000 bond for man found with drugs and firearm in city vehicle

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said on March 17, deputies received a tip that...
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said on March 17, deputies received a tip that Brandon Hicks was selling methamphetamine in a City of Blytheville Waste Water truck.(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 39-year-old Mississippi County man is being held on a $25,000 bond after police say they found him with drugs and a firearm in a city vehicle.

The sheriff’s department said Monday that officers with the department’s Street Crimes Unit received a tip on March 17 that Brandon Hicks was selling methamphetamine in a City of Blytheville Waste Water truck.

According to the news release, deputies stopped Hicks on Main Street for driving without a seat belt.

Because Hicks is on active parole, deputies searched the truck and reported finding hydrocodone pills, a loaded sawed-off 16-gauge shotgun, a pipe for smoking meth, about 8 grams of meth, and a set of digital scales.

Items found in Blytheville Waste Water truck search
Items found in Blytheville Waste Water truck search(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

Hicks was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of a defaced firearm.

