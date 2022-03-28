Warmer today & dry for now with strong storms likely Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm air will continue to filter into the Mid-South over the next few days ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will arrive on Wednesday and bring rain and storms. Some storms on Wednesday afternoon could be strong to severe. Dry air will move in behind the front on Thursday with a drop in temperatures to end the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 67 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Winds: East at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm & breezy with highs in the upper 80s, lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: South at 5-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off dry, but a strong cold front will be bring thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms will continue into the early evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds. This will bring highs back down to the 60s on Thursday. There will be more sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.