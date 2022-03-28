UofM students react to NCAA allegations against men’s basketball program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday was the first day back at class for University of Memphis students since the news broke of the school’s men’s basketball program being charged with several allegations by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP).

The news was still fresh on students’ minds.

“It seems to always happen when we start doing good,” said Freshman Collin Ellington.

“I feel like it’s always something,” echoed Junior Madison Edmondson.

“Another way the NCAA is hating on Memphis,” added Junior Stevin Cash.

The NCAA’s Notice of Allegations (NOA), which was obtained by the Commercial Appeal over the weekend and shared with Action News 5 on Monday, though heavily redacted, stated “failure to monitor” and “lack of institutional control” and their basis for several of the more severe allegations facing the men’s program.

In UofM’s responses to the allegations, roughly 50 pages long, they write “The lack of specificity and inherent challenges and unfairness that UM faced during the investigation calls into serious question the validity of this process... the NOA contains no specific facts, and it is specific facts that are imperative for the resolution of this matter.”

The inherent unfairness was felt by students of all grade levels on campus.

“They always see us start doing good, and every time we start doing good they always have something that makes us look bad,” Ellington said.

“I think this year we had finally reached that level, and it was going to be for the future. I feel like now, since the NCAA was seeing that, they’re trying to get something out of us,” Cash said.

In recent history, level 1 violations have resulted in the termination of head coaches at LSU and Arizona.

The students we talked to today hope history doesn’t repeat itself in Memphis.

“He brings in all the players,” Cash said. “He’s the reason all the big-name players come to Memphis, so Penny means a lot to us.”

“I’m proud of what Penny has done for the school, but if it does end up true I just remind people that students are still students. They deserve to get a great education and have the opportunity to be great athletes,” Edmondson said.

Since this investigation is ongoing and at this point it’s unclear what sort of punishment faces the basketball program we’ll be monitoring this and bring you the latest updates as they come.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.