Tracking a mid-week cold front and the threat of strong to severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week begins on a great note with mild temperatures and dry conditions for now. A cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday bringing rain and thunderstorms as well as the threat of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and breezy with a South wind at 15 MPH and gusting along with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and windy with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with afternoon and early evening rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.