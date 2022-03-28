Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers Basketball beat writer speaks on new allegations

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college front, a cloud over Tigers Basketball after new notice of allegations were released over the weekend.

Tigers Basketball beat writer for the Commercial Appeal, Jason Munz, shared his insight on the latest notice of these allegations.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Shots fired during candlelight vigil at Brighton High School
Shots fired during candlelight vigil at Brighton High School
Gregory Morton
U.S. Marshals capture first-degree murder suspect in Las Vegas
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Three juveniles arrested for shooting death
Three juveniles arrested for shooting death

Latest News

Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Arkansas-Duke Elite 8 preview
Arkansas-Duke Elite 8 preview
Grizzlies generic
Grizzlies stat busters at 51 wins