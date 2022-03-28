Sports Director Jarvis Greer retiring from Action News 5 after 43 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Time flies when you’re having fun.

Jarvis Greer graduated from Memphis State April 30, 1979. It was a Saturday. He started work at 1960 Union the very next Monday.

Now almost 43 years later and many years as the Action News 5 sports director, on Monday Jarvis told a packed room of family and co-workers who have long become friends that it’s time to hang up his microphone.

In more than four decades at Action News 5, Jarvis has been everywhere with every Mid-South team. The Tigers, the Chicks, the Grizzlies. You name it, he’s covered it. And he probably played it too.

Jarvis Greer at WMC Action News 5 circa 1979.

Joe Birch, who has worked alongside Jarvis for all 43 years, said he’s the greatest athlete this station has ever had, remembering not only their years together on WMC’s softball, soccer and basketball teams but Jarvis’ time as a standout at Christian Brothers High School and Memphis State.

Jarvis bleeds blue and gray. He grew up a little over a mile from Action News 5 and never strayed too far.

He went on to raise two children, J.J. and McKenzie, with his beautiful wife, Emily.

Joe says Jarvis is so competitive that when the Birch family learned there would be twin grandchildren Jarvis one-upped them with triplets.

In retirement, Jarvis and Emily plan to travel and spend their extra time with their grandchildren.

There’s still time to say goodbye though. Jarvis will cover Mid-South sports through the end of 2022, and on New Year’s Eve he’ll sign off for good.

Thank you Jarvis for all the years you’ve given Action News 5 and the Mid-South.

