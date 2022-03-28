Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Infant’s remains found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s

Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.
Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police confirmed Monday morning that the remains of an infant were located over the weekend inside a McDonald’s.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, Arizona’s Family reported.

No further information has been released. However, Krynsky says he expects to have an update later on in the day Monday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15, police say
Tigers Basketball faces new allegations in IARP case from Wiseman investigation
Tigers Basketball beat writer speaks on new allegations

Latest News

Man charged with murder woman’s shooting death in Memphis
Man indicted in shooting death of live-in girlfriend
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched...
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug
Las Vegas police said K-9 Nuggetz found $10.5 million worth of cocaine in a tomato shipment.
K-9 finds $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in tomato shipment