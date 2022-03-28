Advertise with Us
MPD Prom Closet accepting donations

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis Shelby County School students will get the ultimate prom experience thanks to two Memphis police stations.

Right now, both the Crump station and Tillman station are accepting clean, lightly used prom clothing and accessories.

The deadline for drop-off is April 1.

Organizers say the idea was inspired by the ongoing generosity of the community the officers serve.

“This idea was birthed one day when we received some donation of boxes of purses, dresses and just in general conversation we said we should do something for prom,” said Melanie Dorsey, Crump Station Neighborhood Watch.

For those teens in need of donated prom attire, items will be available for free on Saturday, April 9 starting at 10 a.m. at the Hollywood Community Center.

