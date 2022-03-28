More clouds today and First Alert to storms later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be partly cloudy today with high temperatures climbing to the upper 60s. There will be times with more clouds this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 67 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Winds: East at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be cloudy tomorrow, but high temperatures will still climb to the upper 70s with a gusty south wind. Wednesday will start off dry, but thunderstorms will arrive with a strong cold front in the afternoon. Storms will continue into the early evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds. This will bring highs back down to the 60s on Thursday. There will be more sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s.

