Mid-South Trustmark locations to host free shredding events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re doing some spring cleaning or just need to dispose of some documents, here’s your shot.

Trustmark is partnering with Shred-It to offer free shredding at two Trustmark branches in Southaven and Millington.

Those interested can drop off items at the drive-thru at the following Trustmark locations:

Thursday, March 31 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Southaven | 2853 Goodman Road East

Friday, April 1 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Millington | 7980 Highway 51 North

Organizers say each person is limited to three large trash bags/boxes of documents. Paper clips, staples and binders are no problem.

Cardboard boxes will be returned to the owner.

