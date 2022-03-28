Advertise with Us
Mid-South Trustmark locations to host free shredding events

(Photo: Sh4rp_i via Flikr)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re doing some spring cleaning or just need to dispose of some documents, here’s your shot.

Trustmark is partnering with Shred-It to offer free shredding at two Trustmark branches in Southaven and Millington.

Those interested can drop off items at the drive-thru at the following Trustmark locations:

  • Thursday, March 31 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Southaven | 2853 Goodman Road East
  • Friday, April 1 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Millington | 7980 Highway 51 North

Organizers say each person is limited to three large trash bags/boxes of documents. Paper clips, staples and binders are no problem.

Cardboard boxes will be returned to the owner.

