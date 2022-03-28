Memphis Area Transit Authority prepares to launch a new rail car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority is preparing to launch a new rail car, and this weekend, crews spent the morning testing the new vehicle.

It’s called the “U2 light rail vehicle” and it’s expected to service the Madison Trolley line.

MATA officials say this vintage vehicle integrates into the organization’s plan to restore and expand trolley routes.

After the car, track and power systems are fully evaluated, MATA officials say they will release dates on when the vehicle will be open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.