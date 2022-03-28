Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex near Midtown.

Memphis police say it happened around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday at the Jefferson Square Apartments on Adams Avenue. The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any details about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

