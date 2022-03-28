Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man indicted in shooting death of live-in girlfriend

Man charged with murder woman’s shooting death in Memphis
Man charged with murder woman’s shooting death in Memphis(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 40-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his live-in girlfriend was indicted Monday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted Cornelius Williams on a count of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The charges are related to an incident that happened on October 3, 2021. A woman was found dead inside a vehicle on Madeline Circle with gunshot wounds to her chest.

A witness allegedly told officers he saw a man resembling Williams firing close-range shots at the victim as she fell to the ground, according to the DA’s office.

He also told police he saw the two arguing earlier in the day.

A second witness said he saw Williams following the victim with the handgun.

The DA’s office says both witnesses described Williams as the victim’s boyfriend.

Williams is being held on a $600,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15, police say
Tigers Basketball faces new allegations in IARP case from Wiseman investigation
Tigers Basketball beat writer speaks on new allegations

Latest News

(Photo: Sh4rp_i via Flikr)
Mid-South Trustmark locations to host free shredding events
Tops Bar-B-Q burglary suspect
Police: Burglary suspect breaks into drive-thru window of Tops Bar-B-Q
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15, police say
Memphis Police Department
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex