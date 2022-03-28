Man indicted in shooting death of live-in girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 40-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his live-in girlfriend was indicted Monday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted Cornelius Williams on a count of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The charges are related to an incident that happened on October 3, 2021. A woman was found dead inside a vehicle on Madeline Circle with gunshot wounds to her chest.

A witness allegedly told officers he saw a man resembling Williams firing close-range shots at the victim as she fell to the ground, according to the DA’s office.

He also told police he saw the two arguing earlier in the day.

A second witness said he saw Williams following the victim with the handgun.

The DA’s office says both witnesses described Williams as the victim’s boyfriend.

Williams is being held on a $600,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.