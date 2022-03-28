Grizzlies’ winning streak brings booming business to Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have been going at it and their hard work is paying off.

Since the Grizzlies punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs, businesses down Beale Street are also feeling the love.

The Griz is on fire and later Monday evening FedEx Forum is going to be packed full of fans hoping to see the team continue their winning streak.

The Grizzlies are ranked number two in the Western Conference with a current standing of 52 to 23. They beat the defending NBA champs the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend and now they’re preparing for a home game.

The excitement is contagious, especially for downtown businesses. Robert Morgan, the general manager at Ghost River Brewing Company says they’re preparing for an increase in foot traffic from tourists.

“Everybody’s happy, Everybody’s so proud of the Grizzlies this year,” said Morgan. “It’s unbelievable. If they keep winning it’s just going to set us off and will keep going from there.”

Businesses along Beale Street say they’re ready to support the Grizzlies and all the NBA fans that are coming to Memphis to see some of the court action.

The Grizzlies are playing the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. as they try to keep the home game winning streak alive. Right now, Memphis has a seven-game home winning streak

They’re aiming for their 8th in Monday’s game.

