Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert to strong to severe storms Wednesday

Looking ahead to Wednesday, March 30, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Mid-South Wednesday.

Some thunderstorms could be severe.

TIMING: Wednesday will start off dry, but thunderstorms will arrive with a strong cold front in the afternoon. Storms will continue into the early evening.

THREATS: Damaging winds will be the primary threat and wind gusts to 70 mph aren’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Quick spin up tornadoes are also possible. Heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding is also likely.

WHERE: The entire Mid-South is included in this severe weather threat, with the highest threat being in Northern Mississippi.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, March 30, 2022(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Memphis and Penny Hardaway face more NCAA violations after investigation
Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis Mayor calls for state to share more from state sales tax revenue
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather - 3/28
WMC First Alert Weather
More clouds today and First Alert to storms later this week
Dry and warm pattern to start the week
A big warm up to start the work week followed by rain & storms midweek
Dry and warm pattern to start the week
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast