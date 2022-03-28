First Alert to strong to severe storms Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Mid-South Wednesday.

Some thunderstorms could be severe.

TIMING: Wednesday will start off dry, but thunderstorms will arrive with a strong cold front in the afternoon. Storms will continue into the early evening.

THREATS: Damaging winds will be the primary threat and wind gusts to 70 mph aren’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Quick spin up tornadoes are also possible. Heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding is also likely.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Mid-South Wednesday. Damaging winds look to be the primary threat, but a few tornadoes and flash flooding are possible as well. The greatest risk is across north Mississippi at this time. #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/VsoXehw2KX — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 28, 2022

WHERE: The entire Mid-South is included in this severe weather threat, with the highest threat being in Northern Mississippi.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.