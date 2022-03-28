Police: Burglary suspect breaks into drive-thru window of Tops Bar-B-Q

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the lookout for the person who broke into a popular Bluff City restaurant and stole money from the safe.

It happened on Thursday, March 17 around 4 a.m. at the location on Summer Avenue. Memphis Police Department says the suspect entered Tops Bar-B-Q by prying the drive-thru window open.

Once inside, the suspect gained access to the safe and stole an undisclosed amount of money and exited through the window, according to MPD.

If you have any information on this burglary, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

