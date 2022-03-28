Advertise with Us
Police: Burglary suspect breaks into drive-thru window of Tops Bar-B-Q

Tops Bar-B-Q burglary suspect
Tops Bar-B-Q burglary suspect(Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the lookout for the person who broke into a popular Bluff City restaurant and stole money from the safe.

It happened on Thursday, March 17 around 4 a.m. at the location on Summer Avenue. Memphis Police Department says the suspect entered Tops Bar-B-Q by prying the drive-thru window open.

Once inside, the suspect gained access to the safe and stole an undisclosed amount of money and exited through the window, according to MPD.

If you have any information on this burglary, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, March 27, 2022

