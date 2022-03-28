Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15, police say

Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler charged in 3-year-old's shooting death(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday.

According to an affidavit, the child’s mother, Tinesha Jackson rushed him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

He died in the hospital.

It was later found that the child was under the care of his uncle when he and his 4-year-old brother were in Jackson’s room where he discovered an unsecured AR-15 under a pile of clothing.

Jackson was out getting food with a friend while the uncle was asleep at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.

When she arrived home, the affidavit says Jackson called Memphis police and headed to the hospital.

She is now charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The accused gun owner, Tedrick Butler, is facing several charges after investigators issued a search warrant for the home on Wesley Drive in Whitehaven.

Investigators found spent cartridge casings behind the home, two AR-style pistols, a Glock 9mm pistol illegally converted to fully automatic, a backpack containing marijuana and additional marijuana in the closet, according to the affidavit.

While in custody, Butler allegedly admitted to leaving the AR-15 in Jackson’s bedroom and ownership of the backpack and other weapons. Police say he also admitted to removing the weapons from the bedroom prior to the search.

Butler is charged with criminally negligent homicide, prohibited weapons, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

