Tennessee Senate passes bill limiting local regulation of pipeline projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are a step closer to passing a measure that would make it harder for local governments to stop oil and gas pipeline projects they don’t want in their communities.

By a vote of 22 to 7, the Tennessee Senate approved a bill Thursday that strips local governments of the authority to issue some regulations related to energy infrastructure projects.

The bill still has to pass the Tennessee House.

Opponents of the bill include Justin Pearson with Memphis Community Against Pollution.

“It is a bad law,” said Pearson. “It’s going to have ramifications that aren’t just affecting Memphis, Shelby County, but all of the state of Tennessee negatively.”

Pearson led the campaign against the Byhalia pipeline project.

He says the bill lawmakers are considering would leave local communities powerless to stop oil companies from pursuing projects those communities oppose.

“We are all deeply concerned that this legislation is going to allow for the creation of the Byhalia pipeline, but also other pipelines without zero local control over zoning that would protect communities and also protect drinking water sources,” said Pearson.

The Memphis City Council’s attorney Allan Wade told council members the legislation will not surpass the city’s authority, explaining that measures the city approved to protect the environment would remain in place if the legislation became law.

After Wade gave his assessment, the council tabled a resolution opposing the legislation.

Supporters of the bill say it will provide certainty for businesses.

They also say federal regulations already provide plenty of health and environmental protections.

“This is one of the most heavily regulated industries already,” said Sen. Bill Yager, R-Kingston, who is sponsoring the bill in the Tennessee Senate.

The Tennessee Fuel and Convenience Store Association supports the legislation.

They say without sufficient pipeline capacity, ordinary Tennesseans end up paying the price.

“Sufficient and convenient supply also keeps prices down,” said Emily LeRoy, the executive director of the Tennessee Fuel and Convenience Store Association. “The less fuel there is and the farther a tanker has to go to pick up the fuel, the more that fuel is going to cost the consumer.”

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry also supports the bill.

The Senate passed its version of the bill last week.

The House version, which is sponsored by State Rep. Kevin Vaughan of Collierville, is still in committee and is scheduled to be brought up in the House Commerce Committee on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

