More clouds & cool again today but a big warm up arrives tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Sunshine again today to start but more clouds will move in this afternoon and will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas. Clouds will decrease tonight which will give way to more sunshine and much warmer temperatures for Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s with northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with and lows in the lower 40s and northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The warm temperatures will remain warm through midweek with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. It won’t be dry on Wednesday as rain and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night as a cold front enters the Mid-South. This will bring highs back down to the 60s. Thursday sunshine returns with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Sunday partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

