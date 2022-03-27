Memphis Mayor calls for state to share more from state sales tax revenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fresh off Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s announcement of a 30-day suspension of the state grocery tax to help citizens combat inflation. Tennessee mayors are wanting to go a step further.

It’s not necessarily a tax cut or suspension these mayors are looking for but a tax return, so to say.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says there’s a statewide push among Tennessee mayors to have the state to share some of its fiscal surplus with cities.

“20 years ago, the state took part of the sales tax that’s reserved for cities and counties. We’re asking for that back,” Strickland said.

The Memphis Mayor said for the Bluff City alone, this could generate an additional $15 million in revenue, and he would use the bulk of it to help recruit and retain Memphis first responders.

“We do not expect it in one year to get the whole thing back, but what we’ve asked is over a period of years to restore that money,” Strickland said. “I don’t know how much they can afford, but my number one goals is to get more sales tax dollars recurring every year so we can probably pay our police officers and firefighters.”

This push comes barely 48 hours after Governor Bill Lee was in Covington, announcing a 30-day suspension of the state grocery tax.

“Inflation is at a 40-year high, and our state is in a fiscally responsible position to be able to allow Tennesseans to keep some of that hard-earned money,” Lee said.

“Citizens need some kind of a relief,” Strickland said. “We’re feeling it at the gas pump and at the grocery store. As I understand it though, local governments will not use any money. The state will make up for any loss there.”

Strickland said the call is being made to have this formatted into a bill before the general assembly to see if the state will “share the wealth.”

