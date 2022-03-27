Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A big warm up to start the work week followed by rain & storms midweek

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a cool weekend but a significant warm up will start tomorrow with highs near 80 by Tuesday. A cold front will bring an end to the warm dry weather as a cold front tracks across the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with and lows in the lower 40s and northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & warmer with highs in the upper 60s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: The warm temperatures will remain warm through midweek with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. It won’t be dry on Wednesday as rain and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night as a cold front enters the Mid-South. Heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms will be possible. This will bring highs back down to the 60s. Thursday sunshine returns with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s.

