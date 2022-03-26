Advertise with Us
U.S. Marshals capture first-degree murder suspect in Las Vegas

Gregory Morton
Gregory Morton(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man charged with the shooting death of a Memphis woman in January has been captured in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a U.S. Marshals, Juanita Washington was shot to death at a Walgreens on Perkins Road in Memphis on January 12.

A warrant was then issued for50-year-old Gregory Morton for first-degree murder.

Marshals say they developed information that Morton was in Las Vegas, Nevada, and coordinated with Marshals in the region to take him into custody without incident.

