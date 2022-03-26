Advertise with Us
Three juveniles arrested for shooting death

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested three juveniles in connection to a homicide on March 4 at Beale and Riverside.

According to U.S. Marshals, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed and a 16-year-old was also injured in the incident.

Warrants for reckless homicide, deploying a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment wit ha deadly weapon were issued for three juveniles boys, ages 15, 15 and 16, responsible for the shooting.

All three were all located and taken into custody without incident.

