Three juveniles arrested for shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested three juveniles in connection to a homicide on March 4 at Beale and Riverside.

According to U.S. Marshals, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed and a 16-year-old was also injured in the incident.

Warrants for reckless homicide, deploying a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment wit ha deadly weapon were issued for three juveniles boys, ages 15, 15 and 16, responsible for the shooting.

All three were all located and taken into custody without incident.

