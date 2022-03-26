A stray shower possible today along with cool temperatures all weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will start the day with sunshine, but clouds will increase this afternoon and a stray shower will be possible although most will stay dry. Cool air will dominate our weekend, with highs near 60 and tonight in the 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South from midnight tonight through 9 AM Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 70s by Monday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a stray shower possible, highs near 60 along with northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and some areas of frost, lows in the mid to upper 30s and northwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain dry and sunny at the start of the work week, which will allow temperatures to warm. High temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front enters the Mid-South. This will bring highs back down to the 60s. Thursday sunshine returns with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

