Shots fired during candlelight vigil at Brighton High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for the man responsible for firing four to five shots during a candlelight vigil held at Brighton High School.

According to Brighton Police Department, 70 to 80 people gathered for a vigil that was held for a former female student that recently died.

The woman’s husband came to the vigil, and, as he drove into the parking lot, someone that saw him opened fire on his car, firing four to five shots.

No one was injured in the incident.

The shooter fled the scene in a car with Indiana plates, and, when caught, police expect to charge him with attempted murder and 10 to 20 counts of reckless endangerment.

