Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shots fired during candlelight vigil at Brighton High School

Shots fired during candlelight vigil at Brighton High School
Shots fired during candlelight vigil at Brighton High School(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for the man responsible for firing four to five shots during a candlelight vigil held at Brighton High School.

According to Brighton Police Department, 70 to 80 people gathered for a vigil that was held for a former female student that recently died.

The woman’s husband came to the vigil, and, as he drove into the parking lot, someone that saw him opened fire on his car, firing four to five shots.

No one was injured in the incident.

The shooter fled the scene in a car with Indiana plates, and, when caught, police expect to charge him with attempted murder and 10 to 20 counts of reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Seminars give insight into the business of medical marijuana
Medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, but you can’t buy it just yet!
David Medlin
Man charged with stealing catalytic converter at Methodist Hospital
There are concerns grocery store prices could rise further.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to propose 30-day grocery tax suspension
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

The baby is being searched for along with the non-custodial father
Amber Alert issued for missing one-year-old
Trial date set in murder case of former Memphis chamber president Phil Trenary
Trail date set for Phil Trenary case
Fist Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks after touring St. Jude
First Lady Jill Biden visits St. Jude, meets Ukrainian patients
Mississippi Capitol
Deadline approaches for Mississippi lawmakers to pass tax reform legislation