Paragould hosts Saints and Sinners Angel Run to benefit hospital

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Car connoisseurs gathered in Downtown Paragould Saturday morning for the annual Saints and Sinners Angel Run car and bike show.

Proud owners entered their custom or classic models of their vehicles in what event organizer Shawn Lenderman said was all for a good cause.

“You’ve got to devote your time to something,” Lenderman said. “A lot of us devote our time to building these custom cars and things, so you might as well do it for a good cause.”

Proceeds from the car and bike show went to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Lenderman said there are not a lot of organizations that raise funds for the hospital in this area.

Several local businesses also set up shop downtown to help raise money for the event.

There were also musical appearances from Confederate Railroad and the Kentucky Headhunters.

