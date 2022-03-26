One shot, in critical condition
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Chambliss Road Friday night.
Officers say they found one woman shot and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say that a female suspect fled the scene in a black charger.
