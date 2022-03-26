One shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Chambliss Road Friday night.

Officers say they found one woman shot and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that a female suspect fled the scene in a black charger.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1039 Chambliss Road. One female victim was located. She was transported to ROH in critical condition.

The female suspect(s) fled in a black charger. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.