Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies stat busters at 51 wins

Grizzlies generic
Grizzlies generic(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What a ride the Memphis Grizzlies have been on in clinching their first 50 win season in 7 years.

It also comes with getting into the main draw of the NBA Playoffs as quite possibly a Number-2 Seed.

The Griz are doing it with sheer numbers not just in the number of players they can throw on the court.

But in the number of stats each player puts up.

The Grizzlies are well known now for having the deepest bench in the NBA.

The last 2 games prove that out.

52 points off the Oak in a win against the Nets Wednesday.

And a whopping 62 off the bench in Thursday’s blowout of the Indiana Pacers..

Not really known as a three point shooting team, like say, the Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies are giving them a run for their money..

Memphis has has 80 three pointers in the last 2 games on an incredible 50% shooting pace.

19 against the Nets, and breaking a team record with 21 vs Indiana.

And how bout this...

Desmond Bane’s game against the Pacers is one for the NBA Record Books.

According to @StatsSAC, Bane is the first player in #NBA history to hit for at least least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 threes in a game while doing it in under 25 minutes on the Court.

He’s upped his average from 9.2 ppg his Rookie Season, to more than 18 in year 2.

Bane is 10th in the League in made 3 pointers per game with 3, 8th in Free throw Percentage at 90% and 3rd in the Association in 3 point accuracy at 42.6%

Association in 3 point accuracy at 42.6%

The Grizzlies next host the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night, 7 p.m. at FedEx Forum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Seminars give insight into the business of medical marijuana
Medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, but you can’t buy it just yet!
David Medlin
Man charged with stealing catalytic converter at Methodist Hospital
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
There are concerns grocery store prices could rise further.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to propose 30-day grocery tax suspension

Latest News

Arkansas-Duke Elite 8 preview
Arkansas-Duke Elite 8 preview
Austin leans past the goal line on a 64-yard punt return for TD
Calvin Austin shines at Tiger Football Pro Day
Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Tigers Minott declares for NBA Draft
Fans wait outside FedExForum after a fire alarm went off during an NBA preseason basketball...
Grizzlies blow out Pacers, Ja out at least 2 weeks