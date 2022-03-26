Grizzlies stat busters at 51 wins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What a ride the Memphis Grizzlies have been on in clinching their first 50 win season in 7 years.

It also comes with getting into the main draw of the NBA Playoffs as quite possibly a Number-2 Seed.

The Griz are doing it with sheer numbers not just in the number of players they can throw on the court.

But in the number of stats each player puts up.

The Grizzlies are well known now for having the deepest bench in the NBA.

The last 2 games prove that out.

52 points off the Oak in a win against the Nets Wednesday.

And a whopping 62 off the bench in Thursday’s blowout of the Indiana Pacers..

Not really known as a three point shooting team, like say, the Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies are giving them a run for their money..

Memphis has has 80 three pointers in the last 2 games on an incredible 50% shooting pace.

19 against the Nets, and breaking a team record with 21 vs Indiana.

And how bout this...

Desmond Bane’s game against the Pacers is one for the NBA Record Books.

According to @StatsSAC, Bane is the first player in #NBA history to hit for at least least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 threes in a game while doing it in under 25 minutes on the Court.

He’s upped his average from 9.2 ppg his Rookie Season, to more than 18 in year 2.

Bane is 10th in the League in made 3 pointers per game with 3, 8th in Free throw Percentage at 90% and 3rd in the Association in 3 point accuracy at 42.6%

The Grizzlies next host the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night, 7 p.m. at FedEx Forum.

