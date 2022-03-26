Cool temperatures will give way to a big warm up and mid-week storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect off and on clouds in some areas through sunset. Temperatures will hold near 60.

TONIGHT: Some clearing with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s by morning. Patchy frost is possible in west TN and northeast MS. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds will linger off and on with some pockets of sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEEK AHEAD: Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s at night. Highs will jump into the upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. A round of showers and storms will arrive Wednesday afternoon along a cold front. Some storms could be severe. Rain will move out late Wednesday night. Highs will cool off into the 60s Thursday and Friday with lows in the 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

