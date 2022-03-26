Beale Street businesses cheering on Grizzlies clinched NBA playoff spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are hot hot hot right now!

Beale Street businesses are feeling the love now that the Grizzlies have punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs!

Now that the Grizzlies will be on their way to the NBA playoffs businesses on Beale Street say foot traffic has been up and they’re looking for more of that business as the Grizzlies keep winning.

A Grizzlies win means a boost for business, and Beale Street is buzzing.

Owner of Silky O’Sullivan’s Joellyn Sullivan says it’s good to see NBA fans and the league show the Grizzlies some love.

“They have been darlings of the NBA and rock stars in Memphis, Tennessee but here we are about to really surely going into the playoffs and not only do we have this fabulous team, we’ve got a team of superstars,” said Sullivan.

Further down Beale Street, the General Manager at Ghost River Brewing Company says with the Grizzlies now officially in the NBA playoffs, they’re preparing for a increase in foot traffic from tourists.

“Everybody’s happy,” said Morgan. “Everybody’s so proud of the Grizzlies this year. It’s unbelievable. If they keep winning it’s just going to set us off and will keep going from there.”

As the Grizzlies compete for the number two seed in the Western Conference Monday, they can count on these businesses and Memphians being behind them.

“The cobwebs are shaking off, the staff is poised,” said Sullivan. “We are ready ready ready ready to support the Grizzlies and all the NBA fans that come to Memphis to celebrate and see what we’ve been seeing all season long!”

The Grizzlies will plan at FedEx Forum Saturday, hoping to get their fourth straight win.

