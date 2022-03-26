Advertise with Us
Arkansas-Duke Elite 8 preview
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 4th Seed Arkansas will take on 2nd-seed Duke in the NCAA Elite Eight Saturday night 7:49 p.m. on TBS.

The Blue Devils are looking to send their Coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement on a high note.

Coach K has won 5 NCAA titles in his career, his last coming the last time Duke made the final four, which was in 2015.

He now has 100 NCAA tournament victories.

Arkansas, on the other hand, is looking to make the final four for the first time in 27 years.

Both Coach K, and the Hogs Eric Musselman, previewed the matchup.

“We are obviously really excited and proud to be playing here tomorrow night against an outstanding Arkansas team. Eric’s done a great job with his squad. It’s 2 in a row now, we’re playing against one of the top defenses in the country. And they’re different. And they’re at the same level. In Notae, you have one of the most explosive players in the Country. So, it’ll be a heck of a game,” Coach K said.

“We are really excited to still be playing. The respect we have for Duke is immense. The way they win year after year, what Coach K’s done is incredible. But, we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing an incredible program. And giving ourselves and opportunity to play and be in a Final Four,” Musselman said.

Of course, the last time these two teams met was all the way back in 1994 NCAA Championship game.

It’s a game many of you remember well.

Arkansas won 76-to-72, giving the Hogs their First and Only NCAA Title.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

