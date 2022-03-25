Advertise with Us
WHOOPS: School photos taken on St. Patrick’s Day leave parents with hilarious proofs

Perhaps scheduling school picture day on St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the best idea. (Source: WTHR/Amanda Snow/Inter-State Studio/CNN)
By Rich Nye
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTHR) – Perhaps scheduling school picture day on St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the best idea.

One elementary school in Indiana learned that the hard way.

The green screen placed behind students for school photos typically transports the child to a scene of trees or maybe even a waterfront view. But at Sugar Grove Elementary, since so many children were wearing green-colored clothing for St. Patrick’s Day, the photos left body parts transparent.

Amanda Snow sent her kindergartner, Oliver, to school that day ready for a St. Patrick’s Day party, dressed in green. Now, she can’t stop laughing at the photo proofs she received from school picture day.

After posting her son’s funny photos in a Facebook group for local moms, Snow discovered many other parents received photo proofs of their child looking transparent.

“Honestly, I just couldn’t wait to see other parents’ pictures, and it ended up being a hilarious fiasco. Just because it’s so funny,” Snow said.

Sugar Grove Elementary said that picture day was postponed twice due to bad weather and was rescheduled for St. Patrick’s Day.

The photography studio said it tries to get digital proofs to parents as quickly as possible, and green screen errors are usually caught earlier in an automated stage. The studio said the images will be fixed in post-production to look normal but appreciates parents having a good sense of humor.

The school’s principal also sent a message to families on Wednesday, saying in part, “While I know you got a good laugh, the proofs are the only pictures that will look that way. The actual pictures if you order them will look normal.”

However, Snow said the unedited proofs made her laugh so much that she is going to reach out to the photography studio to see if she can get prints of them.

“Honestly, they’ve brought me so much joy and laughter,” Snow said.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

